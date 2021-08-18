Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

