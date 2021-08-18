Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $36.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is 21.65. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

