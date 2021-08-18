OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.39 or 0.00045043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $462.57 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars.

