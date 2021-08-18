Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $833,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

