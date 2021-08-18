Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

