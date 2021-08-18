Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in July

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Onex has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

