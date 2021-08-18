Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $204,901.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

