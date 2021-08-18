Open Platform Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,972.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $76,972.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars.

