Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Boosted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 1.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

OTEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.73%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.