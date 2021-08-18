Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

NASDAQ OPRA remained flat at $$9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Opera has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.