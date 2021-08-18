OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 29.7% in July

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 334,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 1,662,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,650. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 109.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

