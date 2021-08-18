Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $97.28 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.