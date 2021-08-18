Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

