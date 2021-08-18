Oraichain Token Price Tops $9.17 on Major Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00020065 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $748,135.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

