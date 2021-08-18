Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

