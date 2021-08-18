Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

