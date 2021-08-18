Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $27,870.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00128911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00149400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,693.23 or 1.00113887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00882445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.40 or 0.06835213 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

