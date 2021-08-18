Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Up 4%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. 2,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

