OST 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,728.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $147,728.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

