Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head-To-Head Review

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Overstock.com and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $109.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 12.61% 29.23% 15.78% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.17 $56.00 million $1.24 56.02 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 3.99 $15.87 million $0.47 79.09

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Betterware de Mexico on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

