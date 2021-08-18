Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.75

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

