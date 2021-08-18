Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXINF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$34.75 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

