Oyster Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Down 0.2%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 28.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 444,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

