Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.