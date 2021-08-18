Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
