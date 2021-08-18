Paparazzi One Day Volume Tops $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

