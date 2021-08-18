Parachute Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $212,058.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.