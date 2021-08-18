Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 11.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Henry Schein by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 953,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,743,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 64.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

