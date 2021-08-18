Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.39. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.