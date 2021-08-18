Patientory Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,629.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,629.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.36 or 0.00860936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104352 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.