Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

