Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 52.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 261.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.