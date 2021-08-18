Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 56,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 154,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

