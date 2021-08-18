Patron Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6,126.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.00844658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155603 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

