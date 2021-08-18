Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $35.15

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $35.93. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 180 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

