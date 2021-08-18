PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.