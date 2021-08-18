PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $210,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of FSV traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.91. 1,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $191.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

