PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $544,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.