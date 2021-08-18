PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 22,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

