Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down to $129.42

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.42, but opened at $126.46. Pegasystems shares last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 339 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

