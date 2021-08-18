Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

