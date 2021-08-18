PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $7,235,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 88,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

