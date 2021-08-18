Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $254.23 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.23, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

