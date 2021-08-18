Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

