Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

DE traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $372.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $189.38 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

