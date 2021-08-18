Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

