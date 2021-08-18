Peoples Bank OH Sells 335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

