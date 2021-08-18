PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PEP opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.