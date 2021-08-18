Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after buying an additional 290,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
