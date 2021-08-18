Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49,450.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £494.50 ($646.07) and last traded at £494.50 ($646.07), with a volume of 4182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £489 ($638.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £483.59.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.