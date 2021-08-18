PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+40.7% versus +25.1%). Of late, higher energy production and lower lifting costs have been supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment. In fact, PetroChina's upstream unit posted 4.1% increase in production in 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.3% from what it averaged in the previous 12-month period. However, last year’s historic oil price crash hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity prices make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and reduce dependence on mature domestic areas. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTR. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

PetroChina stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PetroChina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

